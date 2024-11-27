Nigeria Secure Two Slots At 2025 Qatar Open After 19-Year Ban

The 2025 Qatar Open Golf Championship which will be the 39th edition will, for the first time, feature two amateur golfers from Nigeria.

This historic development stems from the "Rebuilding Trust: Showcasing Talents" golf competition, recently organized in Doha, Qatar, by the High-Performance Centre and Sports Leadership Hub (HPCSLH) of the Sports University of Nigeria.

Dr. Bob Olukoya, director of HPCSLH, explained that Nigerian golfers had been blacklisted by Qatari authorities since 2006 due to incidents where players absconded after arriving in Qatar, despite receiving visas and travel support.

However, the Olukoya-led HPCSLH has successfully reversed this trend through a strategic focus on sports diplomacy, creating new opportunities for Nigerian amateur golfers.

The two available slots for Nigerian golfers at the 2025 Qatar Open will be awarded to the top two finishers of a qualifying tournament to be held in Nigeria from January 24-26, 2025. The venue is yet to be announced.

Dr. Olukoya expressed confidence in the abilities of Nigerian amateur golfers, both in the country and the diaspora, emphasizing the importance of selecting participants based on merit. With a handicap limit of 9, the Qatar Open presents a significant opportunity for Nigerian golfers to showcase their talent on a global stage.

The winner of the tournament will earn an automatic spot in the prestigious Qatar Masters, a key event on the lucrative DP World Tour. Players finishing in 2nd through 10th place will also receive additional prizes.

To date, no Nigerian golfer has ever competed in this DP World Tour qualifying event. Securing victory in this competition guarantees automatic entry into the Qatar Masters, sponsored by The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C), Qatar.

This breakthrough promises to elevate Nigerian amateur golfers, giving them the recognition they deserve for their skill and performance.

According to Mr Olajide Bolaji, technical director of the Nigeria Golf Federation and the secretary of the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN), "this is awesome and good news for the Nigerian golfing community. Nigerian golfers can dominate the world if provided with participatory opportunities. We are grateful to the Qatar Golf Association and Dr Bob Olukoya for making this happen. We shall support whoever emerges to go all the way in Qatar".

The January 2025 qualifiers will feature amateur golfers from the diaspora and golf clubs across Nigeria. The handicap limit for participants will be set at 9 to align with that of the Qatar Open.