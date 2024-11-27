Liberia: U.S. Funded Market Project to Empower Rural Women

The United States Government, through its Federal Assistance program is constructing a modern market for over 3,440 women in Zor Gbarplay, Nimba County.

This new market, being implemented led by Buutay K. Buu, is designed to address the specific needs of rural women vendors, providing a safe, organized space where they can sell goods, grow their businesses, and connect with customers. By tackling the lack of proper infrastructure in rural Liberia, the project aims to foster financial independence and improve household incomes for women in the community.

Speaking during a recent visit to the site, Buu emphasized the transformative impact of the project. "This market represents more than just a place for buying and selling; it embodies dignity, economic empowerment, and a brighter future for the women and families of Zor Gbarplay," he remarked.

Buu expressed gratitude to the U.S. Government, particularly acknowledging Ambassador Mark Toner's commitment to grassroots development in Liberia. "This project is made possible by the U.S. Government. Ambassador Toner's dedication to sustainable initiatives like this one is creating opportunities for underserved communities and paving the way for long-term growth," he added.

During their visit, Mr. Buu and his team were warmly welcomed by local market women, who expressed their appreciation through traditional songs, the offering of locally produced rice, and cultural displays.

Mr. Buu, a long-time advocate for rural development with a track record in education, environmental conservation, and poverty alleviation, sees the market as a symbol of hope. "This is about laying the foundation for lasting prosperity. When communities and partners come together, they can create meaningful, sustainable change," he noted.

Madam Ruth Dopoh, Chairperson of the Rural Marketers, thanked the U.S. Government for its intervention and described Mr. Buu as a visionary leader. "For many years, we faced economic challenges due to the lack of a proper market structure. Now, with this project, we finally have shelter and a place to preserve our goods. We won't have to sell under the hot sun anymore," she said.

Madam Dopoh also highlighted the need for further support in training and funding. "We want to be self-reliant and independent, but we need technical and vocational training, as well as business management skills. If the U.S. Government can help us with training and funding, we can transform our businesses and make a real difference in our community," she concluded.

This market project stands as a beacon of progress, offering rural women in Nimba County the tools they need to thrive economically and contribute meaningfully to their community's