Nigeria: Tinubu Asks N/Assembly to Confirm Oluyede As Coas

27 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe & Balarabe Alkassim

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to confirm Lt Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Tinubu's request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, during Tuesday's plenaries of the two chambers.

It would be recalled that on October 30, Tinubu appointed Oluyede as acting COAS following the prolonged illness of Taoreed Lagbaja, the former army chief.

In the letter on Tuesday, Tinubu said Lt Gen. Oluyede, has displayed commitment to the security and stability of the country and should be confirmed expeditiously.

The letter was referred to the Committee on the Army for further legislative action.

