Nigeria: Why Women Should Be At Forefront of Climate Change Decision-Making

Felicia Ameh, 32, begins her day as early as 5:30am by fetching water from a distant stream, preparing breakfast, and ensuring that her three children are ready for the village primary school, before heading to the farm.

Ameh, a resident of Obotu-Ugboju in Otukpo LGA of Benue State, narrated that she follows this routine almost daily, often walking long distances to attend markets, visit the hospital, go to church, or participate in social events when necessary.

"That's where it all ends. I'm not part of the meetings, which push for amenities - electricity, hospitals or good roads to be constructed in our community. It's the men who make all of these decisions for us," she said.

Ameh is not the only one who feels the direct impact of climate change as Mary Iorpuu, a housewife who lives in the North Bank area of Makurdi metropolis, also starts her day at 5am by starting a charcoal fire to prepare breakfast for her family of three since their income can no longer afford high priced cooking gas.

Iorpuu explained that she often feels frustrated when the fire refused to catch, as it delays her routine of fetching water from nearby wells, carrying out other household chores, and getting to work, where she occasionally arrives late.

Her story, like that of Ameh, reflects the lives of many other women in Benue State, who are often the primary custodians of natural resources like water and firewood, although their voices remain largely excluded from decision-making bodies addressing environmental challenges.

Ironically, these women face the most impact from climate change; with droughts, floods and deforestation altering their daily lives, and burdened with increased workloads and reduced access to resources, yet their perspectives are hardly sought or valued.

To this end, girls from different secondary schools in Benue State are currently engaging leaders at all levels on the need for gender balance in the fight against climate change as not finding equality to them means a ruse.

Already, the students, who have taken their campaigns to the doorsteps of the state government and other relevant authorities, a few days ago in an event organised by the Environmental and Climate Change Amelioration Initiative (ECCAI) in partnership with Education As A Vaccine, pressed home their demand for gender equality.

During an inter-school essay presentation and stakeholder engagement with members of the Climate Justice Club at Unique Secondary School in Makurdi, where the young women championed the call for climate action inclusivity, Courage Terkula and Janet Ogba from Government Girls' College Makurdi, said women should be at the forefront of climate change decision -making process because they can tell the stories better since they are more affected than their male counterparts.

The girls, presenting a paper on the topic "Women Should be at the Forefront of Climate Decision-Making Process", argued that mitigation against climate change remains a ruse without gender equality, emphasising that achieving equality is essential; as without it, any efforts appear insincere.

Citing examples in many rural communities in Nigeria where women bear the burden of fetching water, gathering firewood as fuel for cooking, and sustaining families, all of which are made more challenging by climate-induced resource scarcity, the girls stressed that without addressing these gender-specific vulnerabilities, climate policies risk perpetuating systemic inequalities, leaving women further marginalised.

"Women are uniquely situated to be agents of change. They're the frontiers of climate change and possess valuable knowledge and expertise. Tackling climate change with a gender lens can also address women's rights and promote greater gender equality," they said.

They stressed that women's active involvement in enhancing grassroots resilience through initiatives in agriculture, disaster preparedness, and water management should be at the forefront of climate decision-making due to their perspectives, and lived experiences which equip them to identify practical challenges and ensure more inclusive policies.

Furthermore, they submitted that women also bring innovation and proven leadership to climate strategies, adding moreover, that advancing women in climate leadership directly supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bridging gender equity with environmental sustainability to foster comprehensive global progress.

According to their submissions, women are not just victims of climate change, they are powerful agents of change, therefore elevating their voices and leadership in climate decision-making cannot be optional.

"It's essential for achieving a sustainable and equitable future for all," they pointed out.

Similarly, their counterparts, Esther Ako and Godstime Oshie, from Government Model School Makurdi shed more light on why justice cannot be achieved without addressing gender inequality, noting that climate justice and gender equality are deeply interconnected, as the effects of climate change often amplify existing social and economic inequalities.

Oshie and Ako, harping on the topic "Why Climate Justice Cannot Be Achieved Without Addressing Gender Inequality", posited that achieving climate justice requires inclusive solutions that reflect the diverse needs and experiences of all affected groups.

On the other hand, Tovia Ogbada from Unique Secondary School, Makurdi, talked on "Empowering Girls In Climate Action As The Key To Achieving Sustainable Development," contending that girls bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to environmental challenges, making their involvement essential for crafting inclusive, long-term strategies.

Ogbada added, "As future leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers, equipping girls with education, resources and opportunities to engage in climate initiatives ensures that their potential is harnessed to drive sustainability. Moreover, educating girls has a ripple effect: it delays early marriages, reduces population pressures, and fosters healthier communities, all of which contribute to reduced environmental strain and enhanced resilience against climate impacts.

"The empowerment of girls aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including gender equality (SDG 5), quality education (SDG 4), and climate action (SDG 13). When girls are actively involved in climate solutions, they contribute to creating resilient communities that are better equipped to adapt to environmental changes."

The students, drawn from three secondary schools in the state, captivated their audience while they marshalled reasons for gender inclusivity in the struggle for recovering sustainable environmental protection even as on their own they have taken proactive steps to protect their environment in a bold demonstration of their commitment to combating climate change.

Meanwhile, the leaders who spoke during the event agreed that addressing climate change without prioritising gender equality remains an incomplete effort as they all noted that women and marginalised groups often bear the brunt of climate impacts, yet their voices are underrepresented in decision-making.

Therefore to them, true progress demands inclusive solutions that empower all genders to drive sustainable change.

The Executive Director of ECCAI, Mrs Victoria Esa, said Climate Justice started with 35 pioneer members, all girls focused on raising awareness and empowering students to take environmental action.

"Thanks to our partner, Education As A Vaccine, through the African Activists for Climate Justice programme, we've grown our reach and impact," Esa said.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Ugwu Odo, represented by the Deputy Director of Climate Change, Comrade Paul Idyu, as well as his counterpart in Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Anna Itodo, represented by the Director of Women Affairs, Mrs Magdalene Andoor, lauded the initiatives and Governor Hyacinth Alia's administration, for addressing challenges of climate change, which affect the elderly and infants.

The principal of Unique Secondary School, Makurdi, Samuel Ortega, promised that the club would continue to learn programmes aimed at providing solutions to environmental issues and thanked ECCAI for impacting the girls.