Nigeria: Abia Angels Face Remo Stars in Sheroes Cup Final Today

27 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jide Olusola

Abia Angels secured a spot in the 2024 Sheroes Cup final after defeating Bayelsa Queens 4-3 on penalties.

The match, which ended 0-0 in regulation time, saw Abia Angels dominate but fail to capitalize on their chances. Kindness Iheanyi, an Abia Angels forward, was named Player of the Match for her outstanding performance in the second semifinal.

In the first semifinal, Remo Stars Ladies edged past Naija Ratels with a 5-4 victory on penalties. Naija Ratels took an early lead in the 20th minute through Odutade, but Cynthia Mega equalized for Remo in the 60th minute. With no further goals in the final 30 minutes, the game was decided by penalties.

The tournament's Third Place match between Naija Ratels and Bayelsa Queens will kick off at 1:00 PM at the FIFA Goal Project, followed by the final between Remo Stars Ladies and Abia Angels at 3:00 PM at the same venue.

