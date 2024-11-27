Namibia: Slow Start for Voting At Katima Mulilo

Some polling stations in the Katima Mulilo Urban constituency reported a slow turnout of voters on Wednesday morning.

The 16 polling stations at the town opened at 07h00 to allow for 21 160 voters registered in the constituency to cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The presiding officer at the University of Namibia's Katima Mulilo campus polling station, Paddy Kabajani, told The Namibian although the turnout is not what they hoped for, a number of people have cast their votes so far.

"The people are coming, but at a slow pace. They are cooperative throughout the whole process. We only have a technical issue with the tablet, but that does not hamper us as much," he said.

Katima Mulilo Combined School polling station presiding officer Jessica Mbala on the other hand said she was impressed with the voter turnout.

She further said they have not experienced any issues in the voting process so far.

"The voting process is going well and the people are still coming in numbers," she added.

Katima Mulilo mayor John Ntemwa urged voters to make use of the morning hours to cast their votes, as the queues are still relatively short.

"People that are at home must come now to cast their votes and not wait for the last minute," he said.