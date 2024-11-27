Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Preaches Resources Sharing

Vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says her government will change policies to ensure Namibians benefit from the country's natural resources, like the oil and gas discoveries.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says the government will take a balanced approach to ensure investors can make a profit, while protecting Namibians.

"There should be a balance to make sure that the Namibian people, who are the owners of these resources, benefit from them. Also the investors ... must make a profit in order to survive," she said while addressing the media on Wednesday.

"You cannot just make a profit, then in the middle of the whole process everything collapses. This happens when you come and invest in the country [but] do not really comply with the laws - the citizens of the country do not benefit," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Meanwhile, Namibian Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has encouraged Namibians to keep calm and stay organised on election day.

He highlights that there have been no reports of violence during campaigning.

"We did not receive any reports or incidents of violence," he said while addressing the media at the Emma Hoogenhout Primary School polling station on Wednesday.

First-time voter Ritiza Katurota and her friend Pauline Neliwa said they slept at Emma Hoogenhout Primary School in order to cast their vote.

"We actually slept here, despite not wanting to vote at first. [Pauline] told me we need to vote, that's why I am here," said Katurota.

Katurota and Neliwa were two of the first eligible voters to cast their ballots when the polling station opened at 07h00.