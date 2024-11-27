Namibia: Chairs, Selfies, Sunscreens and Food in Election Lines

27 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Some voters queuing to cast their votes have brought chairs, food and sunscreens to protect themselves from the sun.

Some young people were also seen taking selfies while waiting in lines at polling stations.

More than 1,4 million Namibian citizens are registered as voters and eligible to cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Namibian visited three polling stations at Outapi on Wednesday and observed long, curved queues.

One of the voters, Lydia Akawa, said she arrived at the polling station at 04h45.

"We counted we are number 40 in the line. I have come early because I want to exercise my rights because I don't want just to complain," Akawa said.

She said citizens who do not want to vote have no right to complain when things are not going their way in the country.

Akawa said she has brought food and sunscreen to protect her face from the sun.

Retired bishop Josephat Shanghala urged young people to vote, saying the struggle for independence was also waged by young people.

Presiding officer Agnes Kandapo said the polling station opened at 07h00 and they have not encountered any challenge.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.