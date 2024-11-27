Namibia: Chairs, Selfies, Sunscreens and Food in Election Lines

Some voters queuing to cast their votes have brought chairs, food and sunscreens to protect themselves from the sun.

Some young people were also seen taking selfies while waiting in lines at polling stations.

More than 1,4 million Namibian citizens are registered as voters and eligible to cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Namibian visited three polling stations at Outapi on Wednesday and observed long, curved queues.

One of the voters, Lydia Akawa, said she arrived at the polling station at 04h45.

"We counted we are number 40 in the line. I have come early because I want to exercise my rights because I don't want just to complain," Akawa said.

She said citizens who do not want to vote have no right to complain when things are not going their way in the country.

Akawa said she has brought food and sunscreen to protect her face from the sun.

Retired bishop Josephat Shanghala urged young people to vote, saying the struggle for independence was also waged by young people.

Presiding officer Agnes Kandapo said the polling station opened at 07h00 and they have not encountered any challenge.