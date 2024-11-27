Namibia: Prime Minister Calls for Patience

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has urged those in queues waiting to cast their votes to remain patient despite delays.

"The process was smooth for me, I urge everyone to come out and cast their vote," she said.

She said this on Wednesday after voting at the MTC headquarters in Windhoek's Olympia suburb.

Polling stations across the nation close at 9pm.

Wednesday 27 November has been declared a public holiday to allow everyone to vote in Namibia's presidential and National Assembly elections.

Presiding officer Presley Shoombe says the process is going smoothly and a technical glitch encountered earlier has been resolved.