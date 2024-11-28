Namibia: High Voter Turnout Reported in Zambezi Rural Areas

Some voters in Namibia's November 27 election are queuing to cast their votes with chairs, food, and sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun.

Presiding officers in Zambezi's rural areas say that they have recorded high voter turnout since the polling stations opened.

In an interview with The Namibian, Sachinga Combined School polling station presiding officer Njahi Ntengu noted that over 270 individuals have cast their votes, of which the majority are pensioners.

"Elderly people came early in large numbers to cast their votes. The queues are still filling up as people are coming, and we still expect more. We have not had any challenges so far; the voting process is going smoothly," she said.

Liselo Combined School polling station presiding officer Jose Dias said the lines keep filling up, and over 100 people have cast their votes so far.

He added that, besides local villagers, police recruits are also boosting their numbers.

"We are happy with the voter turnout, and we still expect more to come. The voting process is also going well, though we had minor technical challenges. However, they were resolved," he said.

Sikosinyana Secondary school presiding officer Eric Salufu said they had a busy morning as over 200 people have voted.

"People mostly came to vote in the morning, and we managed to finish them without any problems. As for now the queues are empty, the people are still ploughing, so we expect them to come from 15h00," he said.