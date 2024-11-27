Nigeria: Lets Join Hands to Make Nigeria a Producing Nation - - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged Nigerians to join hands together with his administration to move the country from consuming to producing economy, saying every Nigerian needs to be involved in governance and production.

President Tinubu spoke yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State at the 10th National Labour Summit and Award organised by Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS..

The theme of the summit is "The future of work and Renewed Hope Reform Agenda: Issues and perspective."

Represented by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the President said "We are a consuming economy. Everybody had to join the production hub to see that in the near future everybody will be satisfied and food will be on the table of every Nigerian.

"Our administration is saying everybody should come together and be part of the movement to remove Nigeria from the space of poverty. We are at the verge by which everybody has to be involved. We are at the point where everybody has to understand what the economic indices are and how to improve it and stay in one place idly complaining.

"We are focused in making sure that every agenda on the renewed hope is carried to the letter. I thereby charge MINILS to apart from training workers, preach reconciliation and dialogue. MINILS should engage the people on the reforms that the Federal Government has taken on the economy so that the people will be part of them. If everybody is part of the progress we will have less rancour.

"This administration has demonstrated its commitment to dialogue as the primary means of resolving labour and industrial issues. The historic resolution of the National Minimum Wage discussions is a testament to this. We engaged extensively with labour unions, employers, and other stakeholders, ensuring that all voices were heard and a consensus was reached.

"However, let me emphasize that social dialogue is not a one-time exercise but a continuous process. Labour reforms, though essential for progress, are not without challenges. They often involve difficult decisions and, at times, painful adjustments. Disputes may arise, but with true and honest engagement among trade unions, employers, and the government, these disputes can and will be resolved constructively.

Industrial action, while a legitimate right, must always remain the last resort."

He also encouraged Buy-In of Reforms, "this summit provides a crucial platform for fostering mutual understanding and securing the buy-in of our social partners to the government's reform agenda. As we explore the components and processes of the Renewed Hope Agenda, I urge all stakeholders here to see themselves not merely as participants but as co-architects of Nigeria's recovery."

Earlier, Director General of MINILS, Issa Aremu, among others, said: "In 2024 MINILS was assigned 1,250 ministerial targets and deliverable as key performance number. We are happy to report that despite the challenges of operating environment MINILS surpassed 2024 ministerial deliverables target of 1250 to over 2000 on site at the Institute in Ilorin."

"If we add on line workers trained and skill up training for employability in carpenters, dye and tye, cinematography and photography by our Entrepreneurship Development department, MINILS has impacted on 3,500 workers in private and public sectors drawn from the 6 geopolitical zones of the country. Also, our internally generated revenue from our highly subsidized courses marginally improved even though eroded by high cost of training and transportation due to rising inflation.

"Remarkably too, MINILS recorded significant gender mix of both male and female participants from different unions, employers' associations and states including People living with Disabilities ( PLWD).

"Indeed Participants from the six geopolitical zones of the country attended in the year MINILS training programmes implying that the Institute has impacted nationally based on its mandate."