Nigeria Customs Returns 21 Stolen Vehicles Worth N1.8bn to Canada

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday returned 21 luxury vehicles worth over N1.8 billion to Canada after they were stolen and smuggled into Nigeria by a criminal syndicate.

Speaking to Newsman in Lagos, Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, emphasized the seriousness of the growing trade in stolen vehicles and its impact on Nigeria's economy and security.

According to Adeniyi, Nigeria has become a significant hub for stolen vehicles in West Africa, with syndicates exploiting the country's ports and borders to traffic vehicles from regions such as Europe, North America, and South America.

He highlighted data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicating that only 54% of stolen vehicles were recovered between 2013 and 2015, illustrating the scale of the problem.

"This trend undermines our legitimate automotive market, strains our security infrastructure, and damages Nigeria's international reputation," Adeniyi said.

He further noted that the illegal trade affects President Tinubu's economic reforms, which aim to position Nigeria as a trusted hub for international commerce.

To combat this challenge, Adeniyi disclosed that the NCS launched Operation Hot Wheels, a collaborative initiative involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Canadian authorities, and international law enforcement agencies. The operation focused on intelligence sharing, surveillance, and interdiction to disrupt vehicle trafficking networks.

Adeniyi further disclosed that the operation uncovered sophisticated smuggling techniques, including false cargo declarations and containerized shipments used to conceal stolen vehicles.

During one operation, officers intercepted a container at Onne Port in Rivers State declared to contain used vehicles and spare parts. A physical examination revealed three undeclared 2021 Toyota Highlanders, two of which were confirmed stolen from Canada.

Other high-value recoveries include: A Lamborghini Huracan and a Mercedes-AMG GT, valued at ¦ 630.8 million, intercepted in Lagos. A Rolls-Royce valued at ¦ 231.8 million and a 2019 Lamborghini valued at ¦ 239.1 million, both recovered in Victoria Island. Two Range Rovers (2023 and 2018 models), worth ¦ 267.1 million, intercepted in Lekki. A Mercedes-Benz G550 and a Range Rover Sport, worth ¦ 506.8 million, seized along the Trinity Axis in Lagos.