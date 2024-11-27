Nigeria: Gov Makinde Tasks FG, States to Invest More in Science, Technological Education

Oyo state governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde has tasked both the Federal and State governments to invest heavily in Science and Technology in order to catch up with other developing nations of the world.

Gov Makinde said this became imperative because many developed countries of the world, that lagged behind Nigeria in the 60s have today surpassed Nigeria because of their heavy investment in science and technology

Delivering the lecture at the maiden Convocation of Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko-Irese in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state on Tuesday, Makinde warned that unless Nigeria invests in competitive innovation, resilience and strategic foresight, it may continue to lag behind contemporary nations.

In the Convocation Lecture titled "The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Future of Work: Implications for Nigerian Graduates", Makinde recalled that Nigeria like other European countries such as South Korea were on the same developmental pedestal in 1960s with similar Gross Domestic Product (GDP,) but "today, South Korea is one of the world's technology giants because it invested in education, making innovation a national priority, a serious and determined country is measured by capacity for innovation, resilience and strategic foresight.

"Self reliance, meanwhile is not isolation but the ability to sustainably harness local resources, talents and technologies while engaging effectively on the global stage," he said.

The governor whose lecture was delivered by his Chief of Staff,Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, said that Nigerian governments at all strata should prioritise education and capacity building of citizenry.

He said, "The Federal and State governments should invest heavily in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Innovation (STEM-I) as catalyst for transformation.

He also stated that though many tools used daily are from STEM-I, "yet, the real power lies not just in using them but in creating, innovating and adapting them to solve problems."

Makinde further noted that though Nigeria is heavily blessed with natural and human resources but added that "a nation's global competitiveness doesn't rely solely on natural resources as is the case in Nigeria but on a nation's capacity for innovation.

He listed some challenges facing the country to include: youth unemployment, dependence on foreign technologies and underutilised human and natural resources.

According to him, despite Nigeria's vast natural resources, vibrant culture of entrepreneurship, and a huge reservoir of creativity, "we have immense potential, yet challenges persist.

"We are a nation of over 200 million people brimming with talent, energy and potential, yet, we are faced with the stark reality of undeniable challenges.

A significant portion of young Nigerians struggle for meaningful employment while the country still import what what it ought to produce locally from basic goods to advance technologies, adding: "despite our wealth in talent and resources, we are not fully leveraging them."

The founder of the school, Engr Johnson Adewumi after, being decorated the Chancellor, recalled the TAU's torturous journey to the present height, stating that the school is not only producing graduates but job creators.

Also speaking in his commencement lecture at the event, High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Humphrey Geiseb described the graduands as future leaders trained to change the future direction of the country.

According to him, education is a diverse and formidable tool that transcends borders, urging the graduands to make positive contributions to the world.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Professor Victor Olanrewaju appealed to the Federal government to reconsider its stand on Tertiary Education Fund (TETfund.) so that private universities are included in the scheme.

Olanrewaju who said that their inclusion as beneficiary in the fund would assist the growth of private Universities said " they contribute a lot to to Youth security, youth development and youth engagement in the country."

The Vice Chancellor of TAU, Professor Franscisca Oladipo said that 26 graduands were produced for the Convocation out of which 6 bagged First Class Honours, 14 will graduate with Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 4 with Second Class Honours (Lower Division) and 1 with a Third Class honours.