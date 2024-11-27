Nigeria: At Afrexim Investment Conference, Kenya, Gov Lawal Says Zamfara Open for Partnerships

press release

The governor, who represented the Nigeria Governors Forum, was a panelist at the fourth Africa Sub-Sovereign Network (AfsNET) Conference, held on Monday at the Swiss Grand Royal Hotel in Kisumu County, Kenya.

Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration's commitment to focus on transparent and open development partnerships that leverage Zamfara State's unique social and economic advantages.

The governor, who represented the Nigeria Governors Forum, was a panelist at the fourth Africa Sub-Sovereign Network (AfsNET) Conference, held on Monday at the Swiss Grand Royal Hotel in Kisumu County, Kenya.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the conference holding from 25 to 27 November, was declared open by the President of Kenya, Williams Ruto.

The statement added that the theme for the AfsNET conference is "Leveraging the AfCFTA for Sustainable Trade and Investment: A Development Pathway for African Sub-Sovereigns."

Governor Lawal while delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Nigeria Governors Forum, said this year's theme of the AfsNET conference resonates with the developmental aspirations of African sub-national governments. "It challenges us to align our strategies and resources toward unlocking the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"In Nigeria, we recognise the critical role of sub-national governments in driving trade, investment, and economic growth. Our 36 states are diverse economic hubs, each with unique comparative advantages contributing to the national economy.

"One example of leveraging trade for sustainable development can be seen in the Kaduna State Agro-Allied Industrial Zone, a public-private partnership initiative designed to integrate agricultural production with processing and export.

"This project demonstrates how sub-sovereigns can harness local resources and the AfCFTA framework to enhance value addition and expand market access across Africa. Similarly, the Lekki Free Trade Zone has become a model of industrialization and foreign direct investment attraction in Lagos State. Its strategic location and integration into regional trade corridors highlight the importance of infrastructure and institutional support in realizing AfCFTA's benefits."

At the panel discussion on creating sustainable solutions for the development of the African Region, Governor Lawal highlighted that development and sustainability are intertwined concepts that aim to balance economic growth, social equity, and environmental protection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Kenya Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As governor within the Northwest sub-region of Nigeria, which includes six other governors, we have created the Northwest Governors' Forum to articulate and harmonize policies that will engender regional cooperation for sustainable development. This has already begun to yield results that facilitate prosperity within the sub-region.

"To sustain any development solution, the collaboration between governments at different levels in development efforts is critical and the way out. Decisive, accountable, and transparent institutions are needed to inspire confidence in the stakeholders.

On security, Governor Lawal emphasized that without a secure environment, governments cannot efficiently provide social services such as education, healthcare, gender equality, elimination of inequality, and foster economic empowerment of the most vulnerable, essential prerequisites for sustained development.

"Constitutional provisions limit the scope of a governor in terms of providing security to the people he governs; nonetheless, we have made concerted efforts to ensure that our environment remains secure by establishing the Community Protection Guard (CPG), which has curtailed the level of insecurity experienced before the advent of my administration," Mr Lawal stated.