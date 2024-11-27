Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery Operations to Tackle Fuel Scarcity - Reps

Abuja — The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), Hon. Prince Henry Odianosen Okojie, has emphasized the significant impact of the Port Harcourt refinery's commencement of operations, describing it as a major step towards resolving fuel scarcity in Nigeria and improving the lives of its citizens.

Hon. Okojie commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, for their commitment and efforts in actualizing the project. Speaking with journalists in Abuja, he stated:

*"We are thrilled to express our appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, for their tireless efforts in ensuring the Port Harcourt Refinery commences production.

We are grateful to them for making this project a reality. This monumental achievement marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's journey towards energy independence and economic growth. Their contributions to Nigeria's energy sector will have a lasting impact on the country's economic development.*

"We commend President Tinubu's leadership and vision, as well as Mele Kyari's dedication and expertise, in driving this transformative project forward. Their commitment to strengthening Nigeria's refining capabilities is truly commendable. This is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of all stakeholders involved."

Representing Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon. Okojie pledged his commitment to fostering the growth of Nigeria's petroleum industry. He assured that legislators are determined to tackle challenges in the sector for the nation's benefit and citizens' welfare.

Backing President Tinubu's policies for the development of the oil and gas sector, Hon. Okojie expressed confidence in the administration's plans for economic prosperity and infrastructure development. He also assured that the House Committee would continue to provide the legislative support necessary to advance the sector.