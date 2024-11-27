Liberia: Ila Through Scida Donates Motorbike to Ministry of Education in Nimba County

27 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By S. Kannay Ziamo

Ganta — In a bid to improve educational access and quality for vulnerable children in Liberia, the Incentive Learning Activity (ILA), through the local nongovernmental organization Supporting Citizen Initiative for Development in Africa (SCIDA), has donated a brand-new Yamaha motorbike to the Ministry of Education's local office in Nimba County.

SCIDA's Executive Director, Daniel Riche, presented the motorbike on November 24 on behalf of ILA and SCIDA. The outgoing County Education Officer (CEO) of Nimba, Moses Saye Dologbay, accepted the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

"This donation is a significant component of ILA's efforts to enhance educational access and quality for vulnerable children in Liberia," stated Executive Director Riche during the handover ceremony.

The motorbike aims to strengthen the capacity of the Ministry's local office by facilitating the mobility of education officials, enabling them to effectively reach more schools and communities.

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Incentive Learning Activity is a five-year project designed to improve school enrollment and learning outcomes in six counties, including Nimba.

