West Africa: ECOWAS, WAHO Launch $40k Reusable Sanitary Pads Project in Liberia

28 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Anthony Gray

Monrovia — The ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, with funding from the West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), on Monday launched a $40,000 reusable sanitary pads project aimed at helping schoolgirls manage their periods hygienically.

The project will adopt a two-fold approach: first, providing physical items essential for menstrual health management, and second, enhancing human and social capital through education and awareness campaigns.

This initiative is expected to benefit 10,000 girls in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Margibi counties.

Speaking at the launch in Monrovia, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, highlighted that the lack of access to and affordability of menstrual pads are significant factors forcing many young girls to miss school. This, she said, leads to the loss of the country's potential female leaders and professionals.

"When girls are experiencing their menstrual flow, they often hide it due to constant discrimination and improper treatment they receive in schools," Ambassador Nkrumah stated.

She further explained that the initiative would also address teenage pregnancy by promoting awareness about sexual and reproductive health among schoolgirls.

"We need to encourage our young girls to refrain from sexual activities that could lead to teenage pregnancies by educating them about their menstrual cycles," she emphasized.

Ambassador Nkrumah also noted that the reusable pads would contribute to environmental protection, unlike regular disposable pads that take decades to decompose.

For her part, Joetta Constance, Managing Director of Safe Pad Incorporated, one of the project's implementing partners, assured ECOWAS of her organization's commitment to producing environmentally friendly pads tailored to the needs of Liberian girls.

"We see this partnership as an honor to serve Liberian girls, especially the underprivileged," she remarked.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nuntia Nuahn, WAHO's Liaison Officer to Liberia, reaffirmed WAHO's commitment to supporting the country's health system.

Dr. Nuahn described the reusable pads project as a significant initiative that would alleviate the financial burden on parents of schoolgirls in the targeted counties.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.