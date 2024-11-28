Nigeria: Shettima Jets Out to Abidjan for Energy Resources Exhibition

27 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire to attend the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE) 2024 conference. The SIREXE conference is an international event organised by the Government of Côte d'Ivoire. It focuses on "Policies and Strategy for the Sustainable Development of the Extractive and Energy Industries".Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, in a statement on Wednesday said the conference would be held from November 27 to December 2, 2024, at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre.Nkwocha said the visit is on the invitation of Côte d'Ivoire's Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné.

VP Shettima will utilise the event to share Nigeria's experience in the hydrocarbon exploration and production sectors.The Vice President is expected to return to Abuja later on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.