Mozambique: U.S. Has Not Recognised Mondlane As Winner of Mozambican Election

27 November 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Reports that US President-elect Donald Trump has recognised independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane as the winner of Mozambique's 9 October general election are entirely false, according to the Mozambique chapter of the regional press freedom body, MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa).

Since Tuesday Mozambican social media have carried a video of Trump allegedly recognising Mondlane's victory. In the video, Trump supposedly says "Mozambicans are sending me messages on Twitter, asking for support. The international community knows that Frelimo lost the elections and Venancio is the legitimate winner. If they want to govern by force, we shall cut off our funding to the Mozambican government'.

MISA's fact checking service, MISA-check, looked at the video and found that it is a manipulation of a genuine interview that Trump gave to Bloomberg News on 15 October.

During the interview, Trump discussed the US economy, including trade, tariffs, debt, monetary policy, immigration and relations with China and Russia.

At no point did Trump so much as mention Mozambique, Frelimo or Venancio Mondlane.

He could not have mentioned the Mozambican election results, because the preliminary results were not announced by the National Elections Commission (CNE) until 24 October.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.