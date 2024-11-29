Mozambique Forces Face UN Scrutiny After Military Vehicle Strikes Protester

Mozambican security forces have been accused of using excessive force to suppress anti-government protests following disputed October elections. At least two people have died, with the UN calling for an investigation into an incident where a military vehicle struck a woman during protests in the capital Maputo.

Police reportedly opened fire and killed two protesters this week as hundreds of people gathered in the northern city of Nampula.

The country has been gripped by weeks of protests since electoral authorities declared Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party winner of the 9 October presidential election. Frelimo has governed Mozambique since 1975.

UN Resident Coordinator Catherine Sozi on Thursday urged Mozambican authorities to investigate the mowing down of a woman by a military vehicle on Wednesday.

The Mozambican Ministry of Defence confirmed she had been taken to Maputo Central Hospital for treatment and that her injuries were not life-threatening.

Videos of the incident, widely shared on social media, showed a military vehicle driving over the victim as she stood behind a banner supporting opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane.

The incident took place during a new wave of demonstrations called by Mondlane following his rejection of the poll results.

Mozambique's armed forces said in a statement that they "accidentally ran over a citizen" and would take responsibility for her medical care at the hospital.

Conflicting death tolls

Human Rights Watch said on Monday that at least 10 children have been killed by security forces since late October.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, a local civil society organisation, stated last week that it was aware of 65 people killed by police.

President Filipe Nyusi said in a state of the nation address on 19 November that 19 people had died, including five police officers.

He is due to step down in January.

The United States, Britain, Canada, Norway and Switzerland condemned "the escalation of violence against civilians", including Wednesday's brutal incident.

As protests continued, international observers urged dialogue to address the crisis.

The UN and other organisations have called on the Mozambican government to respect the right to peaceful assembly and investigate allegations of excessive force.