Liberia: Supreme Court Reserves Ruling in House Leadership Dispute Case

The Supreme Court of Liberia has reserved its ruling in the ongoing leadership dispute within the House of Representatives after hearing arguments from both parties on Wednesday.

Lawyers representing the pro-Koffa group, led by Cllr. Arthur Johnson, and those advocating for the Majority Bloc, headed by Cllr. Varney Sherman, presented their cases before the full bench of the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh.

The dispute intensified when a group of lawmakers under the banner "Majority Bloc" declared the Speaker's seat vacant and elected Representative Richard Koon (UP, District #11, Montserrado County) as Speaker. The bloc also dissolved all committees established by Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and reconstituted them. Additionally, the Majority Bloc had earlier suspended three lawmakers--Representative Marvin Cole (District #3, Bong County), Representative Edward P. Flomo (District #13, Montserrado County), and Representative Abu Bana Kamara (District #15, Montserrado County)--for allegedly violating House rules.

In response, Speaker Koffa and his supporters filed a complaint with the Supreme Court, arguing that the Majority Bloc's actions were unconstitutional. The Supreme Court subsequently issued a stay order on the activities of the bloc and scheduled the case for a hearing.

Following Wednesday's proceedings, the Court announced that it would reserve its ruling on the matter, leaving the resolution of the leadership crisis pending.