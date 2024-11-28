CITIZENS' Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader, Jameson Timba and 34 opposition activists are set for release from prison following pronouncement of varying wholly suspended sentences by a Harare court Wednesday.

The group, which spent over five months in custody, was last week convicted of participating in an unlawful gathering.

Timba, who serves as CCC interim leader, has been incarcerated since his arrest on June 16, alongside 79 others, in a case that has drawn significant criticism.

Magistrate Collet Ncube acknowledged that the defendants are first-time offenders deserving of a second chance.

"The court believes that since they are first offenders, they should be given another chance. Many of them struggle to raise even the fine, and most are breadwinners with unstable sources of income. Their continued detention would only burden their families," the magistrate stated.

Timba and Jasn Kautsa were sentenced to two years wholly suspended.

All male activists were given 16 months also wholly suspended whil female activists were sentenced to 12 months wholly suspended.