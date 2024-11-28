Nigeria: World Toilet Day - Hypo Provides Clean, Germ-Free Toilets to 10,000 Households

Hypo Toilet Cleaner, a leading advocate for toilet hygiene in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring clean and germ-free toilets for Nigerians by reaching over 10,000 households nationwide.

In commemoration of World Toilet Day 2024, the brand launched a nationwide activation aimed at addressing hygiene challenges in public spaces.

The impactful initiative spanned multiple states, including Lagos, Ibadan, Rivers State, Anambra, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Benin City, and Edo State. In markets and motor parks within these regions, Hypo provided access to clean and germ-free toilets by renovating and disinfecting facilities, ensuring they were free for everyone throughout the day. Additionally, the brand distributed hygiene kits to users, empowering over 10,000 households to maintain better hygiene practices.

Speaking on the initiative, assistant brand manager at Hypo Homecare, Olamide Olopade, in a press statement,made available to LEADERSHIP, highlighted its significance: "At Hypo, we recognize the importance of clean and accessible toilets in improving public health. This World Toilet Day, we reaffirmed our mission to fight against poor sanitation by providing solutions where they are needed the most--in our public spaces. Beyond offering effective products, we see it as our duty to drive positive change through meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, such as our longstanding toilet rescue program, where we renovate dilapidated toilets nationwide."

Adding to this, assistant brand manager for Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Emmanuel Inyang, emphasised that: "World Toilet Day is not just about raising awareness--it's about collective actions in the fight against open defecation and the use of unsafe toilets by providing free access to clean toilets and empowering the public with proper awareness of the harmful effects of poor sanitation practices."

The activations underscored Hypo's vision to promote good hygiene practices and create lasting impacts in communities. Influencers and brand ambassadors played key roles in the campaign, leading hygiene awareness sessions that educated the public on the health risks of poor toilet hygiene and the importance of adopting proper sanitation habits.

By transforming public toilets into germ-free, clean spaces, Hypo is actively helping to curb the spread of diseases caused by unsafe sanitation practices. These efforts align with the brand's overarching mission to make cleanliness accessible and achievable for every Nigerian household.

As Nigeria continues its journey toward improved sanitation, Hypo Toilet Cleaner remains a trusted partner in the fight against germs, offering products designed to keep toilets cleaner, fresher, and healthier for all.