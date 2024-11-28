Nigeria Security Requires United Effort - Army Chief

The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, has emphasized that the current security challenges in Nigeria require a united effort from all Nigerians.

Oluyede made the statement while appearing before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Defence and Army at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday. He pledged to bring lasting peace to the country if confirmed in a substantive position.

He also stressed the importance of strong bilateral and multilateral alliances with neighboring countries, as well as deep collaboration and joint efforts among the services and other security agencies.

"I am honored to be considered worthy to play a part in these efforts. I look forward to contributing my utmost best by working with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to bring lasting peace to Nigeria," Oluyede said.

He explained that his nomination followed the tragic death of the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, after a brief illness. Prior to Lagbaja's passing, Oluyede had been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act as the Chief of Army Staff pending Lagbaja's expected recovery.

After Lieutenant General Lagbaja's state funeral on November 15, 2024, President Tinubu appointed Oluyede to continue the work of the Army and seek confirmation from the National Assembly.

Oluyede reflected on his over 30 years of service in the Nigerian Army, having gained exposure to national security issues at various levels. He noted that his recent role in senior operational and management positions had prepared him for the responsibilities of the Chief of Army Staff.

"I see my nomination as an opportunity to lead and bring about positive changes to the Nigerian Army," he added, promising to justify the confidence placed in him by President Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the Nigerian people.

He reiterated that the country's security challenges require collective action from all Nigerians, alongside strong alliances with neighboring countries and a coordinated approach by all security agencies.

"I am glad that this administration is on the right path to providing a secure environment for socioeconomic growth," Oluyede said.

He also highlighted the Army's need for tactical aircraft to support operations. He explained that while the Air Force provides strategic cover, the Army requires aircraft for direct operational support at the tactical level.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, acknowledged that Nigeria is grappling with a broad range of security issues, including insurgency, banditry, communal clashes, and cyber threats. He commended the Armed Forces for their efforts over the past decade but emphasized that more work is needed to ensure sustainable peace across the country.

"The current dynamics of global security demand innovative strategies," Benson noted. "We must ensure that our military is well-equipped and trained to address both conventional and emerging threats."

Benson reiterated that the committee's task is to evaluate Oluyede's qualifications and vision and to collaborate on solutions to Nigeria's security challenges. He also assured that the House of Representatives will continue to provide the necessary legal frameworks, funding, and oversight to support the Armed Forces.

"The Chief of Army Staff must lead with integrity, professionalism, and a deep commitment to the protection of lives and property," Benson concluded, urging Oluyede to provide comprehensive and candid responses to the committee's questions.

The outcome of the screening exercise will be reviewed and presented to the House during plenary on Thursday.