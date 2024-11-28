Nigeria: Child Labour in Agricultural Sector Remains Great Challenge - Govt

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that child labour, particularly in the agricultural sector, remained a significant challenge across West Africa.

The government noted with dismay that children work long hours under hazardous conditions, depriving them of their right to education, health, and a childhood free from exploitation.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this at the first Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, child labour experts annual review meeting in Abuja

The Minister described the meeting as a testament to the collective resolve to safeguard the fundamental rights of children and vulnerable individuals, ensuring a future where no one is subjected to exploitative practices.

She commended the ECOWAS, the International Labour Organization, ILO, through the Action Against Child Labour in Agriculture in West Africa, ACLAWA, Project for organizing the meeting.

Onyejeocha said, "Your unwavering dedication to addressing these pressing issues reaffirms our commitment to fostering a just and equitable region. I wish to also appreciate all the child labour experts that are here today from different countries in the ECOWAS region, those visiting Nigeria for the first time and those who have been here before now, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, I welcome you all to Nigeria.

"Similarly, forced labour continues to pose a grave concern, with vulnerable individuals coerced into exploitative work arrangements. These practices undermine the development of our nations, perpetuate cycles of poverty, and violate basic human rights.

"The factors driving child labour and forced labour are multifaceted, including poverty, limited access to quality education, socio-economic instability, and weak enforcement of labour laws.

"Addressing these issues requires a coordinated, holistic, and sustained effort at local, national, and regional levels."

The Minister enumerated measures put in place by the President Bola Tinubu's administration in tackling child labour and poverty in the country.

"The Nigerian government, through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, has created an enabling environment for the elimination of child labour and forced labour, by the ratification of the key and instrumental ILO Conventions and the setting up of structures."

In her remarks, the Director, ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala, said over the years, ECOWAS and its partners, including the ILO, have made notable strides in addressing child labour across the region.

She said that the Regional Action Plan for the Elimination of Child Labour and Forced Labour, now in its second cycle, is a powerful framework driving our collective efforts.

"Today, we gather not only to review progress but also to align our strategies and reinforce our resolve in the face of evolving challenges.

"The latest global estimates reveal that 160 million children remain trapped in child labour, a heartbreaking figure that underscores the urgency of our mission.

"Sub-Saharan Africa, home to many of our member states, bears a disproportionate burden of this crisis. This calls for intensified, collaborative action across borders, sectors, and communities to create a future where every child is free to learn, grow, and thrive," she said.

Phala further said, "Through the ACLAWA project, communities are being empowered to take ownership in the fight against child labor. We have established Community Child Labour Monitoring Committees, enabling local leaders to monitor, report, and mitigate child labor within their communities.

"These committees are strengthened through training and resources, have become the first line of defense in identifying and addressing child labor at its source.As we deliberate on progress at this meeting, I encourage us to reflect on key priorities: Strengthening legal and policy frameworks: Aligning national laws with international labour standards is critical to ensuring a unified approach across the region.Enhancing monitoring and evaluation systems:

"Addressing the root causes of child labour, such as poverty and lack of access to education, requires investing in social protection, skills development, and economic opportunities for families.Fostering multi-sectoral collaboration: Governments, employers, workers, civil society, and international partners must work hand-in-hand to scale up interventions and amplify their reach.Ladies and gentlemen,

"The eradication of child labour is not only a moral imperative but also a cornerstone for sustainable development in West Africa. By safeguarding the rights and well-being of our children, we lay the foundation for resilient societies and prosperous economies."

In a welcome address, representative of President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alieu Omar Touray, acknowledged the support of the ILO through the ACLAWA Project "Action against Child labor in Agriculture in West Africa" for the successful organization of the meeting.

He said, "Figures emerging from current studies are not encouraging despite all efforts to curb the menace. Disaggregated data shows an increase in Africa, especially West Africa. West and Central Africa accounts for a significant number of these children, with an estimated average of 30% children [31% male, and 30% female children] in child labour, putting in an average of 18 working hours per week.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, this is certainly not acceptable, and we must collectively step-up action to reverse the ugly trend.

A remarkable step in that regard ... is the adoption of the ECOWAS Regional Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour and Forced Labour (2022 - 2030) by the Honourable Ministers of Labour and Employment in the ECOWAS region.

"This endorsement formally established the document as a legal instrument for all ECOWAS Member States. I wish to note that the current RAP succeeds the initial one which was adopted in 2012 by ECOWAS Ministers of Labour and Employment Member States.

"I therefore humbly appeal to each one of us to commit to the implementation of the Plans adopted here today at country level. I am not unmindful of our resource constraints but I am convinced that through integrated thinking, coordinated actions, effective policy-making and efficient use of resources, we will achieve our common goal of a region free from child labour, where there is decent work and employment for all Community Citizens."