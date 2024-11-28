Somalia: Jubaland Issues Arrest Warrant for Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Kismayo, Somalia — The Jubaland regional administration has issued an arrest warrant for Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of treason, conspiracy with Al-Shabaab, abuse of power, and illegal land appropriation.

This action by the Kismayo District Court escalates the ongoing political tensions between Somalia's federal government and the semi-autonomous state of Jubaland.

The move comes after the federal government issued its own arrest warrant for Jubaland's President Ahmed Madobe, highlighting deep rifts within Somalia's federal structure.

The accusations against Mohamud include undermining national unity and financial mismanagement. The development has raised concerns about Somalia's stability and could impact efforts to combat Al-Shabaab.

There's no immediate response from Mohamud's administration, but social media suggests this might be seen as political retaliation.

The situation is being closely watched internationally due to Somalia's strategic regional role. They called for de-escalation and dialogue to resolve current tensions.