Somalia Seeks Interpol Red Notice for Jubaland President Madobe

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing political standoff, Somalia's federal government has formally requested an Interpol Red Notice to arrest Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as "Madobe."

The Banadir Regional Court in Mogadishu authorized the request on Wednesday, accusing Madobe of treason, collusion with foreign powers, and actions undermining Somalia's national unity.

This move is the latest chapter in a bitter feud between the Somali federal government and Jubaland's semi-autonomous administration. The rift intensified after Madobe withdrew from crucial government consultations last month, throwing Somalia's already fragile state-building process into further uncertainty. The charges against him signal a deepening divide that threatens to destabilize the country.

An Interpol Red Notice, while not an international arrest warrant, serves as a request to locate and provisionally detain an individual pending extradition. While it relies on cooperation from member states, this international alert can severely restrict Madobe's ability to travel and engage in diplomatic activities, isolating him from potential international allies.

"The Red Notice essentially labels Madobe as a wanted criminal on the global stage," said Aman Obsiye, a Minnesota-based prosecutor. "It complicates his political leverage and may undermine his credibility abroad."

Somali authorities claim that Madobe collaborated with foreign governments to destabilize the nation, sharing sensitive national security information. Federal officials argue that his actions obstruct Somalia's efforts to implement much-needed electoral reforms, including the much-debated "one person, one vote" system.

However, Jubaland officials have denounced the charges as politically motivated, accusing Mogadishu of using legal avenues to weaken regional autonomy and power.

The legal clash has triggered a tit-for-tat response, with Jubaland's First Instance Court issuing an arrest warrant for Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of treason and inciting rebellion. These parallel legal actions underscore the growing tension between Somalia's central government and the Jubaland administration.

Political analysts see this as an unprecedented legal conflict in Somalia's modern history, further complicating efforts for national reconciliation.

Meanwhile, the political crisis has spilt over into military confrontations. Federal forces, including elite units trained by Turkey, have been deployed to strategic locations in Jubaland. At the same time, the region's troops have also mobilized in response, raising concerns about an impending military standoff.

The growing rift comes as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) pulls back, leaving a security vacuum in regions previously patrolled by Kenyan forces. Experts fear that Al-Shabaab militants could exploit the disunity to reclaim lost territory.