The briefing documents attacks on the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression during the #EndBadGovernance protests in many parts of Nigeria, between 1-10 August 2024. Nigeria has a long-standing culture of violent attacks on peaceful protests by security agencies, but with the #EndBadGovernance protests, the harassment and intimidation started ahead of, during and after the protests. Amnesty International seeks to ensure that demands for accountability are heard and acted upon, impunity to be effectively addressed, and victims will enjoy access to justice and effective remedies.
View Report in English