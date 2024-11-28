Nigeria: Child Labour in Agricultural Sector Remains Great Challenge - Govt

Abuja — The Federal Government, yesterday said that child labour, particularly in the agricultural sector, remained a significant challenge across West Africa.

The government noted with dismay that children work long hours under hazardous conditions, depriving them of their right to education, health, and a childhood free from exploitation.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this at the first Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, child labour experts annual review meeting in Abuja.

The minister described the meeting as a testament to the collective resolve to safeguard the fundamental rights of children and vulnerable individuals, ensuring a future where no one is subjected to exploitative practices.

She commended the ECOWAS, the International Labour Organisation, ILO, through the Action Against Child Labour in Agriculture in West Africa, ACLAWA, project for organising the meeting.

Onyejeocha said: "Your unwavering dedication to addressing these pressing issues reaffirms our commitment to fostering a just and equitable region. I wish to also appreciate all the child labour experts that are here today from different countries in the ECOWAS region, those visiting Nigeria for the first time and those who have been here before now, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, I welcome you all to Nigeria.

"Similarly, forced labour continues to pose a grave concern, with vulnerable individuals coerced into exploitative work arrangements. These practices undermine the development of our nations, perpetuate cycles of poverty, and violate basic human rights.

"The factors driving child labour and forced labour are multifaceted, including poverty, limited access to quality education, socio-economic instability, and weak enforcement of labour laws.

"Addressing these issues requires a coordinated, holistic, and sustained effort at local, national, and regional levels."

In her remarks, the Director, ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala, said over the years, ECOWAS and its partners, including the ILO, have made notable strides in addressing child labour across the region.

She said that the Regional Action Plan for the Elimination of Child Labour and Forced Labour, now in its second cycle, is a powerful framework driving our collective efforts.

In a welcome address, representative of President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alieu Touray, acknowledged the support of the ILO through the ACLAWA Project "Action against Child labor in Agriculture in West Africa" for the successful organisation of the meeting.

He said: "Figures emerging from current studies are not encouraging despite all efforts to curb the menace. Disaggregated data shows an increase in Africa, especially West Africa. West and Central Africa accounts for a significant number of these children, with an estimated average of 30 percent children [31percent male, and 30percent female children] in child labour, putting in an average of 18 working hours per week.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is certainly not acceptable, and we must collectively step-up action to reverse the ugly trend."