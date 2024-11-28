Burundi: Young Techie Developing Innovative Software in Burundi

Gatare Libère's innovative software seeks to drive positive change in society

Mr. Libère, 26, is the co-founder of ACLIS, a pioneering start-up leveraging technology to drive social change. He spoke to Nathan Hastings-Spaine for Africa Renewal about his start-up:

Can you tell us about yourself?

My name is Gatare Libère and I am the co-founder ACLIS, a pioneering tech startup in Burundi focused on driving positive social change through innovative software and mobile App development. Our team is a dynamic mix of young creatives, designers, developers and business leaders, working together to create engaging digital and impactful digital products.

My tech journey began in my childhood in Bujumbura, where I loved playing around with computers whenever I could find one. This fascination with technology followed me to Kenya, where I attended high school.

How did you get into tech?

During my senior year, a guest speaker, who was software engineer talked to us about unconventional career paths like tech. That talk opened my eyes to the possibility of a tech career beyond traditional fields like law, medicine or teaching.

Later, my university experience further shaped my trajectory. Dr. Moses Thiga, my director and mentor, encouraged me to get hands-on experience with emerging technologies. I took his advice and dived into Nairobi's tech scene, joining communities like iHub, DSC, CS4HS, and GDG Nairobi. I started as curious attendee and before long, I was giving talks in Kenya, Tanzania, and even the US.

In 2019, a chance conversation served as the catalyst for my return to Burundi. At a developer event in Nairobi, I met Aniedi Udo, a program manager from Google who challenged me to establish Google Developers Group in Bujumbura.

Looking back, that was a pivotal moment not just as a community leader but also as a professional software developer. By the end of the year, I left Kabarak University in Kenya and moved back to Burundi, where I started working as a software developer, which allowed me to sustain myself financially.

Looking back, it's heartwarming how - starting with those childhood days tinkering with computers - sparked a lifelong passion and a fulfilling career in tech.

How has the journey been so far?

I've always been passionate about technology and innovation, and its power to create solution After university, I started working with tech startups, gaining the skills and hands-on experience needed to bring ideas to life.

What inspired me most was seeing how digital solutions could empower people and the society as a whole.

In 2020, I co-founded ACLIS to leverage the use of technology to uplift communities across Burundi. It's been an exciting journey so far, full of challenges, but seeing the positive impact we are making keeps me motivated and it is worth it.

Tell us about your current business.

At ACLIS, we focus on building impactful tech solutions for our community. Some of the our recent successes and highlights include:

Job Placement programmes: Recognizing the abundance of talent in Burundi and the scarcity of opportunities locally, we began partnering with start-ups like Propel to help connect our local talent with job opportunities globally.

GIZ Partnership: Our partnership with GIZ over the past two years has been instrumental in supporting some of East Africa's most promising early-stage start-ups with mentorship, training, partnerships and innovation competitions across East Africa, including in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, and, most recently, the DRC.

Empowering Girls: Personally, working with the UN on the African Girls Can Code Initiative has been incredibly rewarding. The initiative trains and empowers 2,000 young girls across Africa to become computer programmers, creators, and designers. So far, in Burundi alone, I have had two camps where I trained 250 girls.

What are some of the challenges faced so far?

Running a start-up in a developing country like Burundi comes with its fair share of challenges. From funding constraints to infrastructure limitations, to slow adoption of technology are significant barriers.

However, those challenges have pushed us to innovate and think creatively. We have become creative problem-solvers. By tapping into the potential of the brilliant young talent here in Burundi, we have been able to e turn some of these challenges and obstacles into opportunities for innovation.

Our tenacity and commitment to our mission have helped us navigate difficult times. The journey has taught me resilience and perseverance when faced with adversity. Each challenge is an opportunity to grow, and this mindset has kept us moving forward.

What is your message to the youth in Africa? What would you tell those aspiring to pursue a career in the tech industry?

To all young African out there: Be bold, dream big, and don't be afraid of failure.

The opportunities in tech are endless, but you need to take that first step. Start by developing your skills through online courses, student projects, and volunteer work. Build things, collaborate with others, and keep learning.

With the right mindset and persistence, you can create impactful solutions. Imagine a brighter future for Africa, then work passionately to code it into existence.

Finally, it is critical to be ready for when an opportunity knocks. Life is a lot like surfing - you see the wave (opportunity) from a distance, and you must be prepared to ride it. And when the wave comes, ride it with your all!