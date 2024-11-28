Namibia Holds Closely-Watched Elections Amid Rising Challenges

Some voters in Namibia's November 27 election are queuing to cast their votes with chairs, food, and sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun.

TLDR

Namibia's competitive election showcases potential for oil and gas production development.

Swapo party faces challenges of declining support due to unemployment, corruption, and inequality.

Deputy President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah poised to become Namibia's first female leader, rivalled by Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change.

Namibia, poised to become a significant oil and gas producer, votes on Wednesday in what is expected to be its most competitive election since gaining independence in 1990.

The ruling South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo), in power for 35 years, faces declining support due to unemployment, corruption, and inequality. Swapo's candidate, Deputy President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, could become Namibia's first female leader.

Her main rival is Panduleni Itula, founder of the Independent Patriots for Change, who garnered 29% of the vote in the 2019 presidential election as an independent. Namibia's electoral system requires a candidate to secure over 50% of the vote to win the presidency outright, with a runoff if no majority is achieved.

You can follow Daba's reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Key Takeaways

Namibia's election underscores shifting political dynamics in southern Africa, as dominant parties like Swapo face growing challenges. The outcome will shape the nation's ability to harness expected oil revenues while addressing pressing social and economic issues. Voter turnout and party coalitions could play pivotal roles in determining Namibia's political and economic future. The next administration will oversee challenges including a 43% unemployment rate, housing shortages, and managing an expected hydrocarbon boom from recent offshore oil discoveries. Opposition parties warn of risks from poor resource governance without greater transparency.