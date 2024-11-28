Namibia: Inmates Proud to Exercise Their Right On Election Day

Some voters in Namibia's November 27 election are queuing to cast their votes with chairs, food, and sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun.

Former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau, who is awaiting trail, says it feels good to be casting his vote.

He was among awaiting-trial prisoners who cast their vote at Windhoek Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

"I am mostly calling on the youth to vote because the future is in their hands", he says.

"We are strong and the struggle made us who we are today," Esau said.

Former justice minister and attorney general Sacky Shanghala says the public should make use of the day for voting purposes only and not regard it as a day of relaxation.

"Please go out to the polling stations and have your voice heard, it's very important to vote.

"Don't use the day to recover from a hangover or other activities without putting your voice in the box," Shanghala added.

Presiding officer Paul Niinhwendja says the process has been a smooth one and correctional staff are also taking the opportunity to cast their votes.

"We started at 07h00 and will be here until 14h00 before we set up another mobile polling station elsewhere."

Everyone in the queue by 15h00 will be attended to, he says.