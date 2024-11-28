Africa: Nigeria's President in Paris As France Continues Shift Towards Anglophone Africa

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu begins a three day state visit to France this Thursday, the first of its kind by a Nigerian leader in more than two decades, as Paris seeks to boost ties with English-speaking Africa.

Military coups and shifting allegiances have reduced France's influence on the African continent, with several countries turning their backs on their former colonial ruler and increasingly frosty towards the European Union.

Which makes Tinubu's visit to France a positive sign for President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought a "renewal" between Paris and the African continent since his 2017 election.

According to the Elysée Palace, Tinubu's visit - the first by a Nigerian head of state since 2000 - is "an opportunity to deepen the already dynamic relationship between France and Nigeria",

Nigeria is the continent's leading oil producer and has a thriving film industry but challenges posed by insecurity and corruption have left 129 million Nigerians - more than half the country's population - living below the poverty line.

For Nigeria, the visit represents an opportunity to tap economic investment, and Tinubu and Macron are set to meet at the Franco-Nigerian Business Council, a forum designed "to develop new partnerships between the economic players in both countries".

"We have an open-door policy, and we want your investors to take advantage of it," the Nigerian president told France's ambassador in early November, calling Macron his "good friend".

Colonial history

As Macron tries to reverse France's declining influence, he is shifting towards English-speaking Africa, with visits to Nigeria in 2018, Ethiopia and Kenya in 2019 and South Africa in 2021.

"This is not a new trend... but the crises in the Sahel have accelerated this dynamic," Togolese economist Kako Nubukpo told the AFP news agency.

France suffered a blow when Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso - all under military rule following a string of coups since 2020 - joined together in September 2023 under the Alliance of Sahel states, severing ties with former colonial ruler France and pivoting towards Russia.

Now, "France's leading trading partners in Africa are not French-speaking," Nubukpo said.

In 2023, Nigeria was France's number one trading partner in Africa, followed by South Africa.

Partnership of equals

As Africa's most populous country, Nigeria represents a promising market despite the challenges posed by insecurity and corruption.

Since 2009, northern Nigeria has been plagued by various jihadist groups - including Boko Haram and a rival faction, the Islamic State in West Africa - as well as armed criminal groups.

The Franco-Nigerian Business Council - launched during Macron's 2018 presidential visit to Nigeria - is playing a leading role in encouraging investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Macron will receive its members, including billionaire Aliko Dangote, during the official state visit with "big contracts" on the table.

Thursday's state visit with Tinubu epitomises France's strategy in anglophone Africa, with Nigeria seeking a "partnership of equals, not a lecture", especially on human rights.

In the coming years, Paris hopes to court East Africa at the 2026 Africa-France Summit, where France sees opportunities in countries like Kenya and Zambia.

(with AFP)