Nigeria: How Delta Speaker Survived Warri Boat Mishap

Asaba — SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, was among survivors of the boat mishap that led to the death of five persons along Bennett Island River, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

The Speaker confirmed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nkem Nwaeke, on Wednesday.

Guwor said he was returning to Asaba, en route Warri after engagement with constituents on Friday when the boat he was travelling in almost had a head-on collision with another, resulting in the death of the deceased and leaving several others injured.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has expressed sadness at the tragic incident.

Guwor, in the statement, said his heart goes out to the families of the deceased, and he prays that God grants them the strength to bear these irreparable losses.

The statement said: "Mr Speaker is still in shock over the incident and can only imagine the pain and grief that the families of the victims must be going through.

"He thanks God for sparing his life and that of others who survived the mishap. He also appreciates the prompt response of the rescue team and the medical personnel who attended to them.

"Mr Speaker has asked that relevant authorities should conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

"Once again, Mr Speaker commiserates with the families of the victims and pray for the repose of their souls."