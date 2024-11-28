Nigeria: Why I Relocated Osun Airport - Governor Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration in Osun State has disclosed that technical issues, especially inadequate runway forced it to relocate the state airport project to Akoda, Ede.

Residents and indigenes of Ido-Osun in Egbedore local government area of Osun State had on Tuesday protested the Governor's decision to relocate the airport from the town to Ede, Adeleke's hometown.

Justifying the relocation decision, a member of the airport project technical committee, Lai Oriowo said the decision was based both on viability and technicalities rather than politics.

His words, "The total area of the site was approximately estimated to be 3,871,806.34square metres (387.18 Ha). The existing runway which is 1.67km did not meet the required standard. The minimum runway for a standard airport is 4.8km. The runway length required for class 4E Aircraft is 3600 x 45m and additional minimum distance of 750 metres on both approaches for Runway End Safety Area/Clearway for instrument runway is 5,100m against the available dimension of 3,250m.

"Citing the runway at this site (Old Aerodrome Site) therefore, will require relocation of Adeleke Secondary School and also the displacement of some settlements at the other end of the site.

"The existing culvert of 65 metres transversely located at different sections of the running route and open/fabricated drainage already constructed are not ideal for an Airport. The required length of culvert across the runway should be 150m against 65m to cover both runway width and its strip.

"The uncompleted terminal building, control tower building, and fire and rescue buildings, are wrongly located with reference to the runway; Access to the Airport is limited to only Osogbo - Ede Road."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, disclosed that the existing airport at Ido-Osun, which is now under the control of the Air Force would serve both as training school and alternate airport in line with the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the State Government and Air Force.

Despite the clarification by the state government, the Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in the state, Adewale Adebayo, described the decision of the Governor to relocate the airport to his home town as undemocratic.

He said, "This is pure nepotism and anti-democratic. He is governing the state as if he is the governor of Ede and not Osun State. Most of the initiatives of his government are concentrated in Ede as if other communities did not vote for him.

"The airport, which was initially planned for Ido-Osun, has been a long-standing project aimed at improving transportation infrastructure, attracting investment, and fostering economic growth in Osun State."

Vanguard News