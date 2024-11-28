Liberia: A Boost for Agriculture, Sanitation

Joseph Nyuma Boakai (JNB) Foundation has successfully secured significant donations aimed at benefiting the most vulnerable populations as well as making a meaningful impact in these critical sectors.

The latest of these initiatives was the acquisition of two tractors, essential farming equipment such as plows, and ten cargo tricycles to enhance agricultural productivity and sanitation activities within major cities in the country.

The agro and sanitation equipment and tricycles pickups were received from Robustrade Inc., a Dubai based group. The donation, comprising farming and sanitation equipment, will help boost efforts in the agro and sanitation sectors.

"We are glad to say that the JNB Foundation is making strides as it attracts substantial donations for onward distribution in strategic areas that will help our people," a foundation official said recently during an inspection of the equipment by the President.

He said the philanthropic organization, established in 2018, continues to make significant strides in advancing agriculture, healthcare, and sanitation in Liberia.

During a recent address at the equipment handover ceremony, President Boakai emphasized his unwavering dedication to transforming Liberia's agricultural sector and fostering national unity. He highlighted the broader significance of these initiatives, noting that they aim to build a nation that future generations can be proud of.

"These resources are for the benefit of our hardworking farmers across Liberia," Boakai stated. "We are developing a farm that not only supports traditional agriculture but also explores opportunities like fish farming to enhance livelihoods."

He stressed the importance of collaboration and inclusivity in building a thriving society. "This work is not about individual gains but about making Liberia a place of hope and opportunity for all," he added.

Boakai also expressed gratitude to key foundation members, including members of the board of directors and the Executive Director and his team, for their efforts in securing the donations.

He announced that the new equipment would be handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture and local authorities, such as the Monrovia City Corporation and Paynesville City Corporation, to ensure effective utilization in sanitation and agricultural projects.

Through targeted interventions in critical sectors like agriculture and healthcare, the JNB Foundation remains a driving force in fostering sustainable development and uplifting communities across Liberia.

It could be recalled that the JNB Foundation recently bolstered its healthcare efforts in Liberia by donating 31 advanced incubators worth a total of USD 496,000. This generous contribution was part of a larger donation that also included essential medical and office supplies for health centers nationwide. The donation aims to enhance neonatal care and reduce infant mortality rates throughout Liberia.

The incubators, valued at USD 16,000 each, were a response to a request from John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center following President Joseph Boakai's visit in July 2024. The distribution of the incubators to strategic health facilities such as JFK, Jackson F. Doe, James Davies Jr. Memorial, and Redemption Hospital is expected to significantly enhance neonatal support across the country.

Representatives from beneficiary institutions expressed gratitude for the support and highlighted the crucial role the JNB Foundation plays in bolstering healthcare services nationwide. The remaining incubators will be allocated to health centers in various counties to expand neonatal care services to underserved areas.

Incubators play a vital role in newborn care, particularly for premature infants, by regulating temperature and reducing infection risks.

Founded by President Boakai after the 2017 presidential elections, the JNB Foundation serves as a catalyst for community transformation. Its impactful programs have included ferry services that improve inter-county connectivity in regions like River Cess and Bong counties.

The JNB Foundation initiatives underscore a commitment to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for Liberians, complementing the President's broader efforts to advance the nation's development.