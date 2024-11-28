Nigeria: Court Sentences Man to Four Months for Attempted Vandalism of Jibowu Bridge

A Magistrate Court in Oshodi has handed down a four-month prison sentence to a man caught attempting to vandalize the Jibowu Bridge in Lagos.

The suspect was apprehended by officers of the Lagos State Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) while trying to remove screws and nuts from the bridge structure.

KAI Marshal Olaniyi Cole confirmed the arrest and subsequent sentencing, highlighting the critical role of KAI officials in averting potential infrastructure damage.

"The suspect was promptly arraigned at the Oshodi Magistrate Court, found guilty, and sentenced to four months imprisonment," Cole stated.

He praised the vigilance and swift response of the KAI team, noting the potential dangers that could have arisen from such acts of sabotage.

"This incident serves as a warning to individuals intent on destroying public property," Cole emphasized, "and showcases the government's dedication to safeguarding infrastructure and ensuring public safety."