South Africa: Tinubu to Lead Nigeria's Team to Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission Meeting in Cape Town

Abuja — The 11th session of the Nigeria - South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) will hold in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 28th to December 3, 2024, with President Bola Tinubu expected to lead Nigeria's delegation to the meeting.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, stated that the details of 11th BNC are as follows: 28th - 30th November - Senior Officials Meeting; 2nd December - Ministerial Meeting; 3rd December - BNC (Presidential) Meeting

The Nigeria - South Africa Bi-National Commission was created to facilitate cooperation between the two countries in areas such as: defence and security, science and technology, education and culture, manufacturing, and energy.

According to the statement, the 11th Session of the BNC would among others provide a framework for collaborative and cooperative efforts to bring Africa into the mainstream of global political, social and economic developments; afford the governments and private sectors of both countries to consult each other on their respective economies and investment climates with a

view to promoting trade and industry; improve bilateral relations in the field of technology, education, health, culture, youth and sports; utilise the generous endowments of both countries to maximise socio-economic development, through economies of scale, global competitiveness and specialisation; among others.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, is expected to lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation to participate at the Ministerial Meeting of the BNC.