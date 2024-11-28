South Africa: Tinubu to Lead Nigeria's Team to Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission Meeting in Cape Town

28 November 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Abuja — The 11th session of the Nigeria - South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) will hold in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 28th to December 3, 2024, with President Bola Tinubu expected to lead Nigeria's delegation to the meeting.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, stated that the details of 11th BNC are as follows: 28th - 30th November - Senior Officials Meeting; 2nd December - Ministerial Meeting; 3rd December - BNC (Presidential) Meeting

The Nigeria - South Africa Bi-National Commission was created to facilitate cooperation between the two countries in areas such as: defence and security, science and technology, education and culture, manufacturing, and energy.

According to the statement, the 11th Session of the BNC would among others provide a framework for collaborative and cooperative efforts to bring Africa into the mainstream of global political, social and economic developments; afford the governments and private sectors of both countries to consult each other on their respective economies and investment climates with a

view to promoting trade and industry; improve bilateral relations in the field of technology, education, health, culture, youth and sports; utilise the generous endowments of both countries to maximise socio-economic development, through economies of scale, global competitiveness and specialisation; among others.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, is expected to lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation to participate at the Ministerial Meeting of the BNC.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.