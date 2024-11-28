Liberia: Hearing On LTA Alleged 'Ghost Bidding' Irregularities Postponed

--Amid Corruption and Transparency in Liberia's Cybersecurity

A scheduled hearing to address allegations of irregularities in the recent bidding process conducted by the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) was unexpectedly postponed on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The hearing, organized by the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC), was called off due to the LTA alleged failure to present its defense.

The SATZ Group, which lodged the complaint prompting the hearing, was notified of the postponement on the same day. Sources confirmed that Cllr. Emmanuel Somah, the LTA's legal representative, was unable to attend, citing complications related to the bidding process. Consequently, the LTA formally requested a postponement, which the PPCC hearing board granted. A new date for the hearing is yet to be announced.

This delay has raised significant concerns among stakeholders, particularly amid an ongoing investigation into the complaint filed by the SATZ Group.

It can be recalled that SATZ Group, a known player in the telecommunications sector, claims it was unfairly disqualified from competing in the Cyber Security Framework Development, Awareness, and Orientation project, designated as IFB No. LTA/REOI/002/2024. They have raised concerns about a lack of transparency and alleged favoritism, which they argue may undermine public trust and fair competition in Liberia's telecommunications industry. At bid opening only 2 bidders, SATZ and MILLENNIUM but later on the bid was allegedly awarded to the company after the bid.

However, LTA's reported postponements and refusal to field questions from journalists have intensified suspicions of potential corruption within the bidding process for the critical Cybersecurity project.

Critics argue that the LTA's actions suggest a preference for obfuscation over transparency, undermining the integrity of the procurement process.

In an interview, Aloysius Zayzay, CEO of SATZ Group of Companies, claimed that during a debriefing session, Angela Cassell Bush, the Acting Chairperson of the LTA at the time, who is also Head of the International Gateway Systems confirmed that four companies initially entered the bidding process, but two were eliminated. SATZ Group and the eventual winner (no name) reached the final stage, where SATZ was ultimately disqualified, resulting in the contract being awarded to the winning company.

Mr. Zayzay noted that Madam Bush refused to disclose the name of the winning company during the debriefing, further fueling suspicions and prompting the request for an investigation into the irregularities at the LTA.

The LTA has yet to reveal the identity of the winning bidder for the Cybersecurity project, leading to increased speculation and unrest within the industry.

Mr. Zayzay has publicly asserted that his company was disqualified despite meeting all necessary requirements, raising serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of the LTA's evaluation process.

The allegations made by SATZ Group of Companies underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation into the LTA's procurement practices.

The lack of clarity surrounding the selection process continues to erode trust among potential bidders and stakeholders, prompting industry observers to call for immediate action to ensure accountability and restore confidence in the bidding process.

Meanwhile, SATZ is urging the Center for Transparency and Accountability of Liberia (CENTAL) and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) for updates on its complaint filed on October 9 of this year.