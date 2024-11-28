Liberia: Senators Seek Closure in Minister Bayjay's 7yr-Old Daughter's Rape Case

No parent wants to see his or her child go through a traumatizing experience, especially ones that come with so much pain and probably lifetime stigma. It is even more painful when you are somehow powerless to ensure that those who inflicted pain on your child face the consequences of their action. But what again is the state or government for?

The above is a brief description of the case of Mr. Nat Bayjay, now Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism. Bayjay's seven-year-old daughter (name withheld) was allegedly corrupted by two minors, Alieu B. Sackor, and Ambullah Massaquoi, at the residential quarter in the compound of the Liberian Embassy, in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2020.

During the time of the commission of the act, which the indictment charged the two minors with "Corruption of a Minor," Sackor was fifteen-year-old and Massaquoi, twelve-year-old, document obtained from the Juvenile Court for Montserrado County alleges.

According to the document, the case was filed in. September of 2022, when Minister Bayjay was serving as Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria..

Regrettably, at the first court 's hearing, Cllr. Kathleen P. Makor, chief prosecutor of the Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) Crimes Unit at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), who is the victim's lawyer asked for continuance (temporary postponement) of the matter.

Their reasons were outlined in a communication dated September 20, 2022 from Cllr. Makor.to Judge Lucrezia Thomas Anderson.

Cllr. Makor 's letter explained to Judge Thomas-Anderson that " the victim would not attend the proceedings because she was ill, and asked for continuance."

It further says "The victim is unable to proceed with the case due to the fact that she is ill, as a result of the sexual abuse perpetrated against her by the defendants and she is currently in the Republic of Nigeria seeking medical treatment."

Recently, the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Montserrado County Senator Abraham D. Dillon raised the issue during the confirmation hearing of Liberia's Ambassador-designate to Washington D.C., Professor Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh.

Dr. Conteh was the Liberia Ambassador to Abuja, Nigeria, where the little girl was allegedly corrupted.

The committee had mandated Dr. Conteh to provide the full investigative report authorized by the Ambassador on the alleged incident at the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

According to the court records, on September 2,2024, the defense counsel requested information from the court as to whether prosecution had made any demand for the resumption of the case, since its letter of September 20,2022.

However, there is no record in the court file establishing the complaining party has shown-up in the court for the adjudication of this case.

The defense counsel request reads, "Upon receipt of this communication, you will kindly pursue the case file and ascertain as to whether prosecution had made any request for the assessment in this case, since its letter of September 20,2022, under the signature of Cllr. Kathleen P. Makor, in which prosecution requested this Honorable Court for the continuance in this matter."

It further says, "if it is observed that the prosecution had not made any request for assignment from the date of its request for continuance, we respectfully request the issuance of a clerk certificate to this effect."

How did the case arrive in Liberia?

This matter came to Liberia, based on a recommendation of Dr. Conteh, after conducting an internal investigation of the complaint filed by Minister Bayjay, which established criminality among kids of staffers of the Liberian diplomatic Mission.

Based on that, Dr. Conteh insisted for the matter to be heard in Liberia, instead of Nigeria, that request was accepted by parents of the victim and the defendants.

Embassy's Investigation

The court records allege that on 19 April 2021, the Ambassador convened an emergency meeting to investigate the alleged rape case. Both parties explained their sides to the incident.

The investigation established that the parents of the victim and accused agreed that Alieu committed the offence , but disagreed on the implication of Ambullah.

They also disagreed on the length of time and over-exaggeration of the act.

. Another point of disagreement was on the medical report, Minister Bayjay alleges that his daughter's anus was breached and there were multiple penetrations, contrary to the findings of 17 April 2021.

During the investigation, Minister Bayjay allegedly admitted his refusal to talk to the Ambassador on the basis of anger. Although he described the parents of the accused as being insensitive and unremorseful, he felt justified by causing destruction in the defendants parents apartment.

It also claims that Minister Bayjay told one of the accused kids' mother that their apology was hanging because they defended the security's (Attabor's) fair comment.

According to the investigation, the Ambassador decided that Alieu should be immediately repatriated to Monrovia on or before 30 April 2021 for having crossed the red line.

He did not take a decision on Ambullah because his guilt had not been established.

On the Medical Report

The. Investigation alleges Minister Bayjay insisted that his family needed the medical report by all means necessary, though the Ambassador explained the circumstances and consequences associated with obtaining medical report in rape cases.

However, Dr. Conteh stated that Bayjay had the right to pursue the report, but he should be ready to face the repercussions. In this connection, he reversed the decision on Alieu.

The investigation said. Dr. Conteh maintained that once you request for a medical report, the police and the press would get involved. And he did not want to be seen as sweeping the case under the carpet.

Police Intrusion into the Embassy Premises

On May 4, 2021, the probe claims that Bayjay brought two police officers to arrest Alieu and Ambullah. He hid the officers in his official vehicle to evade the Embassy's security. He positioned the officers at one of the accused parents' doors and left. The police knocked and they opened the door. The female officer showed her identity and said they came to take Alieu and Ambullah to the police station.

They immediately informed the Ambassador about the situation, and he directed them to take the officers to the Conference Room.

The Ambassador asked the officers as to how they gained access to the Embassy's premises. In a rather harsh tone, the police lady reluctantly said that one Mr. Bayjay brought them. When the Ambassador spoke to the Division Police Officer (DPO), he denied sending the officers to effect an arrest. He said the instruction was to serve a letter of invitation. He assured the Ambassador that nothing would happen to the two boys after they showed up to provide their statements. With this understanding, the Ambassador asked them. to sign the letter of invitation.

On 5 May 2021, the accused and the victims accompanied by the Counselor/Consul, Mrs. Beatrice N. Sherman, reported to the Central Police Station. Pending the arrival of the DPO, Inspector Anthony asked Alieu and Ambullah to write their statements. When the DPO came, he restated that he never sent the officers to make any arrest. He said he was cognizant of extant diplomatic norms, but chose to avoid the usual Foreign Ministry formalities to protect Liberia's image. Bayjay requested for copy of the medical report so he can report the case to his Minister. But the DPO advised him not to thread that path since it undermines the Ambassador's authority and it shows no respect. Meanwhile, the DPO announced he was transferring the case to the office of the FCT Police Commissioner since the case was above his jurisdiction.

The FCT Police Commissioner, after receiving the transfer notes, referred the case to the Assistant Police Commissioner for Criminal Investigation. The Assistant Commissioner in turn called the Legal Counsel of the Command for support. The Legal Counsel observed that the Command could investigate, but it could not prosecute because the alleged crime took place on Liberian soil.

The Assistant Commissioner said he would seek further advice from Louis Edet House (Nigerian Police Headquarters) and the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bayjay informed the Commissioner that my children were not diplomats because they don't hold diplomatic passports. He desperately tried to convince the experienced police chief, but his logic was dead on arrival.

Reconciliation Meeting

The Ambassador called a reconciliation meeting on 11 May 2021 in order to reconcile the families. During the meeting, the accused parents renewed their apology and condemnation of the wrongdoing of Alieu..

They shook hands to the delight of Ambassador Conteh. There Minister Bayjay declared that he and his family had already decided to move on. The Ambassador recommended that they should reach out to the victim's mother because she was not part of the meeting. They visited her but she was not willing to talk to them and . She said, they can never be friends again