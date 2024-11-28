Ghana: 'We Will Vote Bawumia to Honour You' Asanteman Affirms Pres Akufo-Addo's Support and Good Relationship With Them

In separate engagements with the Asante Regional House of Chiefs at Manhyia and the people of the region on radio earlier today, Asanteman came to a standstill with euphoric scenes of gratitude upon the arrival of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of his three-day tour of the Asante region.

Before heading to Manhyia to meet His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu, President Akufo-Addo, was met with thunderous shouts of "Free Education", "Nana Y3 da wase" and Number One" echoeing resoundingly all over the area as deafening decibels of a pumped up and grateful Kumasi population displayed their readiness to continue the enduring legacy of President Akufo-Addo by voting massively for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The President was on a scheduled visit to Hello FM for a radio engagement with the people of the region to extend his appreciation for Asanteman's extensive years of support for him over the years.

At the studios with King Edward, President Akufo-Addo lauded the people of the region for their continued support for the New Patriotic Party.

Such support, coupled with others from across the country is what has birthed the much talked about and loved FreeSHS policy which has granted access to free, quality Senior High School education for over 5.8million students.

He said, it is through such support that the massive Vamed Hospitals have been built as well as the Agenda 111 Hospitals being constructed across the country.

At Manhyia, President Akufo-Addo received notable recognition from the Overlord of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, for facilitating the work of the eminent Chiefs towards finding a lasting resolution to the hitherto protracted Dagbon impasse.

Addressing the Chiefs and Queenmothers of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, President Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo said without the support of the Chiefs and people of Ashanti region, his desire to serve as President of the Republic, could not have been realised.

He said, with a massive voter count of nearly 2 million votes in both 2016 and 2020, representing about 28 percent of the total votes counted for the New Patriotic Party, the Ashanti Region is key to determining the electoral fortunes of any prospective government in Ghana.

Barima Sarfo Tweneboah-Kodua, Kumawuhene, who spoke on behalf of the House said as the constitution offers only two terms, Asanteman will honour Akufo-Addo's legacy, by voting for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Akufo-Addo also met professional groupings, the clergy and muslim clerics as part of his visit to the region.