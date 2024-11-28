Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions New Market Complex in Oda

28 November 2024
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has amidst an overjoyed population made up of the Chiefs and people of Akim Oda, commissioned a newly built ultra-modern market Akim Oda, in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern region.

In September 2021, a raging inferno razed down the old, dilapidated market destroying hundreds of sheds and wares and displacing many hardworking traders.

Constructed under the auspices of the District Assemblies Common Fund, the project is part of the $100 Million Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP).

It is one of the World Bank supported projects being specifically undertaken under the Urban Development Grant (UDG), across 25 municipalities in Ghana.

The modernized market blocks are made up of storey buildings constructed around the four corners of the market with over 250 lockable stores and other facilities, such as a clinic, a banking hall and a creche.

President Akufo-Addo applauded the work of District Assemblies Common Fund Secretariat and its Administrator, Irene Naa Torshie Addo.

