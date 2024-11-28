Ghana: Chiefs and Queenmothers of Ashanti Region Name Akufo-Addo 'Precious President' - Urge Asanteman Not to Repeat the Kufuor Mistake

Chiefs and Queenmothers of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, have as a result of the the massive developmental projects and the cordial relationship esta named Akufo-Addo as their "Precious President."

President of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs", Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool of the Asante Kingdom, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, said, throughout the storied history of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, no sitting President has given true meaning to the saying that traditional leaders are key agents of development in any democratic dispensation than President Akufo-Addo.

"Since he became President, and even when he wasn't, President Akufo-Addo has related and treated not just this House but all Houses of Chiefs and traditional authority in general, with profound respect and dignity," he said.

"As a matter of fact, he continued, no sitting President, apart from him, has done us the honour of a visit since this house was inducted," he added.

Referencing the local governance structure of the Asante region, Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, said, "Please, I don't need to exaggerate. Nana has touched on it, Kumawuhene has applied it, and of course, our dynamic Regional Minister has already elucidated in detail the cardinal exposure about what the current regime has been able to achieve and undertaken and completed in the region."

Congratulating President Akufo-Addo on the sterling assistance and support in the developmental projects in Asanteman, he noted that, "this is not a mere political gimmick. We all see what has happened during this current regime, what we've been able to obtain, in Ashanti region. I'm here, his former brother-in-law, I don't need to harp and boast about it but come over to my kingdom now. Anywhere that you turn, you're on asphalt. Anywhere that you turn, you are riding on asphalt. With regards to the developmental things, we don't need to harp on it. Go to my brother's place about the Kumawu road. That's why he kept on citing me."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is serious. Not unmindful of what transpired after Great Kufuor's period. It was a slap in the face. We should not joke with our developmental projects that have been undertaken by our precious current President in Asanteman and in Asante region. We shouldn't let it go to waste."

restricting ourselves to the local governance in Ashanti Region. Please, I don't need to exaggerate. Nana has touched on it, Kumawuhene has applied it, and of course, our dynamic Regional Minister has already elucidated in detail the cardinal exposure about what the current regime has been able to achieve and undertaken and completed.

President Akufo-Addo has met the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, after visiting and confering with the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia as part of his visit to the region.