A one-time supporter of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Rescue Mission has descended on the administration's lapses in its first year of service to the Liberian people.

In a social media post, the Gbapolu County Senator, Amara Konneh described as 'lost year' the Boakai administration's terminal year in office, signifying that nothing significant has been done by the Rescue Mission under veteran politician, Joseph NyumaBoakai.

Boakai ascended to the presidency of Liberia, one of the world's poorest nations, in 2024 after defeating football icon turned politician, George M. Weah.

President Boakai contested the 2023 presidential election on the ticket of the Unity Party terminghis team under the campaign martra of rescue mission, which signified his determination to redeem the Liberian people from the hands of the defeated Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

According to critics, Senator Konneh's classification of the Boakai-Koung administration's first year as a "Lost Year" suggests a strong critique of the administration's performance or ineffectiveness during that period.

This kind of statement likely reflects dissatisfaction with various aspects, such as governance, economic performance, policy implementation, or social issues, one Boakai surrogate said.

In political discourse, labeling a year as "lost" can indicate significant obstacles or failures to meet expectations. It may signal a lack of progress on key initiatives, inadequate responses to pressing challenges, or a failure to effectively engage with constituents' needs.

Such statements can be polarizing, as supporters of the administration may argue that external factors (e.g., economic conditions, global events) played a role in the challenges faced, while critics may see it as a clear indication of mismanagement.

Ultimately, the significance of this classification will depend on the context in which it was made, including the specific achievements or failures of the administration in their first year. It will also be interesting to see how this sentiment evolves as the administration continues to fail massively due to bad governance and responds to the criticisms raised.