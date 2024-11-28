Liberia: 'We Are Thankful to Bea Mountain for the Donation'

Share

Daniel F. Tolbert Memorial School Principal Praises BMMC

KINJOR-The principal of the Daniel F. Tolbert Memorial High School in Grand Cape Mount County has praised Bea Mountain Mining Company for donation of school materials to their institution.

At a donation ceremony yesterday, Mr. Daniel T. Draper- acting principal of the school who received the items on behalf of the institution, said the donation came at the right time, although it was earlier expected at the start of the academic year.

He said, "We want to take this time on behalf of the staff and faculty to say thank you to the Bea Mountain Company."

Mr. Draper said they have been looking for those materials which he said will be used to impact the lives of the children of Grand Cape Mount County in particular and Liberia in general.

" We hope and pray that the partnership will continue" as they all work in the best interest of Liberia.

According to him, it is in the partnership signed between Liberia and BMMC for the company to help with school materials for children of the county.

"So, it is not strong that we see Bea Mountain here today bringing materials that will enhance the learning of the children," he said.

Talking about the school, he said it has two sessions, both vocational and academics.

He appreciated the donation of the school materials and also called on the company to have some considerations by helping with the Technical Vocational Education which he said is equally critical for the children.

He pleaded with the company to help the catering department with the needed materials for students and also the agricultural tools.

Items presented include: three set of computers, five water dispenser cabinets, cantons of register books, canon printer, and seeds for agriculture among others.

Making the donation, BMMC Human Resource Manager, Thomson Dablo said those items presented by BMMC were the company's way of identifying with the school and living by the agreement signed between Liberia and the company.

Ruth Massallay, a 10th grade student of the institution commended BMMC for the donation.

She said those donations would enhance their learning process, as students of that government school.

"I feel so excited, but we have so many problems on our campus that we want BMMC to help address," she said.

She indicated that they need an equipped library, recreational materials like jerseys, footballs, and internet wifi to enable them to do research.