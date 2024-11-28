Nigeria: Otti Sympathizes With Victims of Aba Catholic Feast Tragedy

28 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the Catholic feast procession which reportedly claimed 5 lives with several faithful injured.

The incident is believed to have occurred due to the overcrowding of the Christ the King Cathedral, as security men were alleged to have locked the gates of the church.

The Governor assured that his administration would collaborate with the Church to avert such incidents in the future.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti commended the leadership of the church and the government team for their proactive actions in providing medical care to the victims.

"The Abia State government received with sorrow and sadness the news of the death of some Catholic faithful during the annual Eucharistic Procession held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Aba.

"Im deeply pained by this unfortunate development and sends my condolences to the families of the deceased and the Church at large.

"I commend the government team and the Church leadership for their prompt response in providing medical support for the victims."

The Governor promised that the state government emergency team would work with the leadership of the Church to investigate both the immediate and remote causes of the stampede to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed while wishing a quick recovery for the injured.

Vanguard gathered that some of the injured, including children, are still receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.