Nigeria Hands Over 21 Stolen Cars Worth N8.1bn to Canadian Govt

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Wale Adeniyi, has handed over 21 exotic cars worth over N8.1bn billion to the Canadian government.

This is even as the CGC disclosed that the International Police (INTERPOL) has identified countries in West Africa as hubs for exotic vehicles stolen from Canada, America and Europe.

The exotic vehicles include Rolls Royce, Labomgini Horicane, Mercedes-AMG and Rang Rover.

Adeniyi revealed that members of the syndicate stole vehicles from foreign countries and subsequently shipped them into Nigeria using falsified documents, adding that with the aid of the recently established Operations Hot Wheel, officers had recovered about 21 exotic cars from the criminal gang.

Operation Hot Wheel consists of officers from the Nigeria Customs Service, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Canadian government.

Adeniyi revealed that all 21 vehicles were recovered with the aid of the Canadian government as well as the EFCC.Speaking at the official handing over of the stolen vehicles, the CGC stated the Nigeria Customs Service had intensified its operations against vehicle trafficking syndicates operating within the country's borders."According to INTERPOL reports, West Africa has emerged as a notable destination hub in the global stolen vehicle trade network, which extends from Europe and North America to as far as South America and Australia. This challenge is particularly acute in Nigeria," he said.The CGC said available data the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that between 2013-2015, only 54 per cent of stolen vehicles were recovered, noting that it shows the scale and sophistication of this criminal enterprise."The growing incidence of stolen vehicles finding their way into our region has become a matter of serious concern, as it not only undermines our legitimate automotive market but also strains our security infrastructure.

"Recent intelligence from international law enforcement agencies further confirms that our region has become a preferred destination for internationally stolen vehicles, a trend that not only tarnishes Nigeria's international image but also impacts our economy through substantial revenue losses and increased security spending.

"The economic implications of this criminal enterprise are far-reaching and deeply concerning. Beyond damaging our legitimate automotive trade sector and international business relationships, it undermines President Tinubu's economic reform agenda that aims to position Nigeria as a trusted hub for international commerce."The Service is forced to divert substantial resources towards enhanced border management and rigorous verification processes - resources that should ideally be channelled towards trade facilitation initiatives and economic growth programs. This criminal activity not only strains our operational capacity but also threatens the government's efforts to attract foreign investment and establish Nigeria as a reliable partner in global trade."In response to these challenges, the Nigeria Customs Service initiated Operation Hot Wheels, a targeted enforcement initiative aimed at disrupting the flow of stolen vehicles into Nigeria through our ports and borders. Launched as a collaborative effort between the Nigeria Customs Service, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Canadian authorities, the operation focused on intelligence sharing, coordinated surveillance, and strategic interdiction.

"The operation's primary objectives included identifying and intercepting stolen vehicles, dismantling trafficking networks, and strengthening international cooperation in combating transnational vehicle theft. This multiagency approach was designed to leverage the unique capabilities and jurisdictional advantages of each participating organization," he stated.

Adeniyi further noted that through enhanced intelligence gathering and strategic deployment of resources, officers at various commands had successfully intensified surveillance operations while ensuring minimal disruption to legitimate trade flows.

He revealed that a recent intelligence-led operation at Area II Command, Onne Port, led to the interception of a 1X40ft container (MRSU-5028706) that was declared to contain used vehicles and auto spare parts.

According to him, physical examination of the container revealed three undeclared 2021 Toyota Highlander vehicles. Through collaboration with Operation Screen West Africa (OSWA) and Interpol, two of these vehicles were confirmed stolen from Canada.

"Simultaneously, the Federal Operations Unit Zone 'A' demonstrated exceptional vigilance with strategic interdictions at various locations in Lagos, including: One Mercedes-Benz G550 with Range Rover Sport, valued at N506.8 million, intercepted along Trinity Axis in Lagos. One Mercedes-AMG GT with Lamborghini Huracan, valued at N630.8 million.

"One Rolls Royce intercepted at Victoria Island, valued at N231.8 million, one Lamborghini 2019 Model recovered at Victoria Island, valued at N239.1 million, two Range Rovers (2023 & 2018 Models) intercepted along Lekki, valued at N267.1 million, at Tincan Island Command Operations. Additional luxury vehicles intercepted through intelligence-led operations include three Toyota Highlander 2021 Models," he explained.

He stated that these recoveries highlight both the sophistication of transnational vehicle theft syndicates and their evolving concealment methods.

According to him, criminals now employ various tactics, including false declarations and use of containerised shipments, attempting to circumvent customs detection systems.

He said the operation exposed how stolen vehicles were being smuggled through nation's ports using legitimate cargo as cover.