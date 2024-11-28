Nigeria: Bauchi Disburses N100m Latrine Loans to Communities

27 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Bauchi State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), says it has disbursed N100 million loans to fast-track construction of improved latrines in rural settlements.

The General Manager of the agency, Adamu Sabo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said the facility was disbursed to the benefiting communities under the Toilet Business Owners' (TBOs) soft loan scheme, in partnership with three microfinance banks including Rahama Women and Youth Development Initiative.

Sabo said the revolving fund was designed to support TBOs to sustain and expand their businesses towards enhancing access to latrines and curb open defecation. (NAN)

