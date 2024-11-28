Nigeria: 2027 - Faisal Shuaibu's Posters Flood Streets in Nasarawa

Campaign posters of Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, former Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), have taken over the streets of Lafia, Nasarawa State, ahead of the 2027 governorship race.

Our correspondent observed that Shuaibu's posters are prominently displayed around key locations in the state capital, particularly at a major roundabout between Jos, Doma, and Alamis Market Roads. They also line Shendam Road, leading to the Government House, and stretch to the Emir's Palace, outshining those of other political aspirants.

Dr. Shuaibu, who has not made any formal declaration, is believed to be among the frontrunners to contest for governor on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A political associate, who wished to remain anonymous, said Shuaibu has deep political roots in the Nasarawa West Senatorial District and that this, along with his success in eradicating polio in Nigeria, made him the candidate to beat for the APC ticket.

However, some residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the proliferation of campaign posters, calling them an eyesore and a disruption to the environment.

One resident, Ibrahim Audu, complained, "The posters have made our streets dirty. They even appear at our homes without consent, which is unsettling."

Despite these concerns, others believe the posters raise awareness about the upcoming elections. Some allege that political thugs are involved in the distribution, often doing so at odd hours for financial gain.