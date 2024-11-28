Nigeria: COP29 - UNEP Calls for Transparent, Inclusive Progress On Finance, Mitigation

Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen said 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) has delivered a hard-fought deal and therefore, they need to see more transparent, inclusive progress on finance, mitigation and adaptation.

In a remark, at the closing of the session in Baku, Azerbaijan, after two weeks of chaotic bargaining by nearly 200 nations who banged through the contentious finance pact where the world reaches a $300 billion deal for addressing the enormity of environmental challenges, Andersen said this is at a time when science tells us that without action, climate impacts will only intensify further.

She said: "COP29 has now secured a foundation on which we must now rapidly build. However, we must be clear, ambition and promises are only as good as the action and delivery that backs them up."

According to her, the UN Environment Programme will continue to work with all parties and stakeholders to ensure that climate finance is mobilised in the most effective way, with maximum impact on the ground for communities that need it the most.

"Next, all eyes turn to the NDC 3.0 February deadline. All member states must now stretch ambition to ensure we can live up to the 1.5°C promise. The NDC plans can unleash a wave of resilient economic growth, new jobs and address cost of living challenges. The G20 must lead, and lead quickly. The road to Belém must be one of concerted action and living up to commitments. There is no other way," she said.